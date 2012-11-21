Estate Of J Dilla Plans To Roll Out More Unreleased Music From The Vaults

Fans of James “J Dilla” Yancey are still reeling from the unfortunate passing of the famed Detroit producer and rapper. After succumbing to a rare blood disease in 2006, Dilla’s legacy has lived on through a series of tributes, beat jacks and a record label helmed by his mother, Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey. After releasing this year’s Rebirth Of Detroit album via the Yancey Music Group label, it appears that even more unreleased Dilla material will hit shelves over the next few months.

A quick glance at J Dilla’s official Tumblr page reveals a statement from longtime label Delicious Vinyl which announces a newly forged partnership with the Yanceys to release unheard works from Dilla, reports FACT. Frank Nitt (of Frank-N-Dank fame) serves as the official curator of the vaulted material, which he’s named The Lost Scrolls. Nitt’s role in bringing this new material to the public undoubtedly has the Internets on fire.

Dilla was my closest childhood friend,” said Nitt in the announcement. “I went with him out to L.A. that first time in 1996. I met [Delicious Vinyl founder] Mike Ross then and saw he was giving Dilla the opportunity to get [these] beats out.”

Nitt then explained how Illa J (Dilla’s younger brother) and his Yancey Boys project put him in contact with Ross and further reestablished a connection 16 years in the making. “We’re doing this with Delicious Vinyl with the total approval of [Dilla’s mother] Ma Dukes, who’s known and trusted Mike from way back,” concluded Nitt.

Next month, fans will get to peep the first of the releases with the digital-only single “The Throwaway” featuring The Yancey Boys (J Dilla and Illa J) and Frank Nitt. In 2013, a 10-inch vinyl release of J Dilla tracks featuring raps from the producer will be up for grabs. Frank-N-Dank’s debut LP, 48 Hours, will also get an official release after being heavily bootlegged on the Web.

—

Photo: Dilla