TikTok Pushing Content Creators To Post Longer Horizontal Videos

TikTok made vertical videos all the rave. Now, the social media platform wants its users to start recording longer horizontal videos.

Spotted on The Verge, TikTok is now incentivizing its users to record horizontal videos that are also longer than the standard minute video.

Per The Verge:

TikTok appears to be incentivizing creators to start posting horizontal videos that are more than a minute long, according to a prompt seen by creators @candicedchap and @kenlyealtumbiz. The platform says it will “boost” these videos within 72 hours of posting. Creators who’ve been on TikTok for more than three months will be eligible for the viewership boost as long as the videos are not ads or from political parties.

According to the website, the “YouTube-ization” of the platform has been well underway for quite some time, with the US Government’s not-so-favorite platform pushing 30-minute videos.

TikTok already allows users to upload 15-minute-long videos.

The platform has already pushed users to flood timelines with more YouTube-esque content. The Chinese-owned platform introduced a new paywall program that allows content creators to upload a series of 20-minute-long videos into collections for paying subscribers.

Creators can set their prices to $1 to $190 subscribers. We have no idea who would pay the latter for a subscription.

It’s funny to see TikTok going towards horizontal videos, as other platforms like Instagram and YouTube have been moving towards vertical videos.

We are interested in seeing if TikTok users will use the latest feature.