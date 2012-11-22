Future ft. Kelly Rowland “Neva End (Remix)” [VIDEO]

Rappers seem to love Kelly Rowland, and for good reason. Rowland looks and sounds spectacular in her latest collaboration, this time with Future for his “Neva End” remix.

Future is slowly but surely becoming a master of auto-tune, and tapped Evelyn Lozada’s daughter Shaniece Hairston to star as his girl in the Erik White-directed visual, shot at Madonna’s former mansion. “He’s the next level, he’s that next artist, so were’ going to start showing that visually,” White said of the video concept.

The twosome act out the perils of a fledgling relationship, while the beautiful Rowland plays the background.

Rowland also sang the praises of the Atlanta producer. “He’s such a pleasure to work with,” she said. “I love his style. I love the fact that he’s so refreshing, bringing something so cool and extraordinary to music.”

The track, produced by Mike Will Made It, is part of the re-release of Future’s Pluto 3D album, due out Nov. 27.

Peep the music video below.

—

Photo: YouTube