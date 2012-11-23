Lil Wayne Is Taking Anti-Seizure Medication?

Remember when Lil Wayne had to make a pair of emergency airplane landings to seek medical attention, but his handlers adamantly said it was because of dehydration and a migraine, not a seizure as reported? Well it seems like Weezy has contradicted those assertions during an interview.

TMZ reports that Tunechi may have inadvertently confirmed that he did suffer seizures during an interview with MTV.

Weezy was giving an interview with MTV when the room got hot, and he said, “Please let them know that I have an air unit, but because of the sound, they don’t want the air on, so it’s super hot in here … I don’t want y’all to think I’m on nothing, man. I’m on seizure medicine. That’s all.”

The aforementioned interview is from MTV First: Lil Wayne, where the YMCMB skater revealed that Tha Carter V album would be his last release before “retiring.” [Editor’s Note: We’ll be believe it when we see it.]

The “No Worries” rapper has been ordered by his doctor to get some rest and to stay off planes for the time being. That didn’t stop him from appearing court side at a Miami Heat home game—after taking a tour bus from his mother’s house in New Orleans, where he has been recuperating, to the American Airlines Arena.

Lil Wayne’s new album, I Am Not A Human Being 2, was recently pushed back to an early February 19, 2013 release date.

—

Photo: Beats By Dre