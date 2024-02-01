Joy Reid Apologizes For On-Air F-Bomb On MSNBC

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

MSNBC host Joy Reid had to apologize after being caught on the air cursing during a segment on her nightly show.

On Monday (Jan. 29), MSNBC host and analyst Joy Reid introduced a segment on that evening’s episode of her daily show, The ReidOut. It dealt with the Republicans in Congress and their handling of the legislation concerning the southern U.S. border being addressed by President Joe Biden while he was in South Carolina. “If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly… And Congress needs to get it done,” the president said in the clip.

At that moment, viewers heard Reid laugh off-camera saying, “Starting another f—ing war.” It wasn’t clear what or who she was referring to, but her microphone was instantly cut. It came back on again. “—Still trying to kill the deal,” she said, referring to former President Donald Trump who had told a crowd at a rally of his in Las Vegas that he would take responsibility if the bill fell through. “He bragged about blocking progress and said, ‘Please, please, blame him if it fails.’”

“As the leader of our party there is zero chance I will support this horrible open borders betrayal of America. It’s not going to happen,” Trump said at that rally that took place Saturday (Jan. 26). “I notice a lot of the Senators are trying to say — respectfully they are blaming it on me, I say that’s OK please blame it on me, please, because they were getting ready to pass a very bad bill.”

At the end of the program’s broadcast, Joy Reid offered her apology to the audience. “I was chatting during a clip that was playing,” she said. “We try to keep this show very PG-13 so I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my behind-the-scenes chatter. I deeply, deeply apologize for that.”