Drake’s Grandmother Dies On Thanksgiving

Drake’s Thanksgiving holiday hit a sad note with the passing of his grandmother, Evelyn Sher.

The Canadian rapper was very close to Sher, whom he called “Bubby,” and tweeted the news of her death. “Rest in peace to my grandmother Evelyn Sher. What a day to go…thankful to have had the times we did.”

Drake, born Aubrey Graham, is known for pouring out his heart in his music, and has put his love for his grandmother in rhyme. He’s mentioned her on “The Resistance,” and the unreleased track, “The Winner.” Sher also appeared at the end of “Look What I’ve Done,” off his Take Care album. “All I can say Aubrey is, I remember the good times we had together,” she says. “And the times I used to look after you and I still have wonderful feelings about that. So God bless you, and I hope I’ll see you.”

Losing a loved on is never easy, and around the holidays is probably that much worse.

Keep your head up Drizzy.

