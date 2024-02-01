Chief Keef & Lil Yachty “Say Ya Grace,” Justin Timberlake “Selfish” & More | Daily Visuals 1.31.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Love him or hate him, Lil Yachty’s been doing his thing for years now and the man who was once considered the face of mumble rap has been growing into one of today’s top rappers who’s getting respect from his Hip-Hop peers.

Linking up with Chiraq’s own Chief Keef for the visuals to “Say Ya Grace,” Lil Yachty and Keef head to the pier on a cloudy day and drape them with yellow tents where they pose up a storm in black suits while kicking their rhymes, and much to the surprise of viewers are joined by Big Sean, G Herbo and others who participates in their black and yellow fashion show. We feel like Wiz Khalifa was missing here.

On the R&B tip, Justin Timberlake returns to the music scene after a lengthy hiatus and in his clip for “Selfish,” the former N’Sync singer finds himself putting in some rehearsal work on a soundstage while going through the motions before dancing away the pain by his lonesome.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kevin Gates, SiR, and more.

CHIEF KEEF & LIL YACHTY – “SAY YA GRACE”

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – “SELFISH”

KEVIN GATES – “LIL YEA”

SIR – “NO EVIL”

LIL STAMP – “HE GOT A GUN”

IMAN NUNEZ – “I GOT TIME”

ARRDEE – “12AM AT HOME”

TA3SKI – “CAME FOR EVERYTHING”