Drake & Chris Brown Will Not Face Criminal Charges In Bottle Throwing Brawl

Remember back in June when Chris Brown allegedly caught a liquor bottle to his chin after his people got into a brawl with Drake’s people at a club in NYC? Despite a number of lawsuits—including one for $20 million from NBA guard Tony Parker—stemming from the incident, neither artist will be facing any criminal charges.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that there is not enough evidence to charge the artists. Although there was surveillance footage from the night of June 14th when what was thought to be a rivalry over Pop crooner Rihanna turned violent at WIP nightclub, the video was too dark to be of any use. Also, interviews NYPD conducted with witnesses proved to be inconclusive.

We’re guessing all the injuries, including Brown tweeting a photo of his wounded chin, and finger pointing doesn’t count as “evidence.”

Besides any civil cases that may be pending, for now there will be no criminal charges filed against Breezy, Drizzy or anyone in their respective crews and the case is considered closed.

Were these the results you expected in this case?

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Tahiry Says She Keeps Joe Budden Relevant [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Jamaican Vixen Kara Allison [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Jordan 4 “Bred” / “Black/Fire Red” Drops Black Friday [PHOTOS]

• K. Michelle & Brooke Bailey Cover KING Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 6 Things We Learned From Marrying The Game [PHOTOS]

• Mass Appeal: 10 Rappers Who Would Make Great A&Rs [GALLERY]

• Talk That Talk: 5 Best Journalist Lines From Aboard The Rihanna Plane…So Far [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: Nobody’s Perfect – The 25 Biggest Fails From Rap Superstars

—

Photo: AP/Getty