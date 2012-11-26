Chris Brown Threatens To Sh-t In Comedienne’s Eye, Deletes Twitter Account [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown has been here before. Yesterday, Breezy got into a heated Twitter exchange with comedienne Jenny Johnson, who has been a vocal in her disdain for the R&B crooner. After going on an epic Twitter barrage of insults, the “Don’t Wake Me Up” singer deleted his Twitter account, again (remember @mechanicaldummy?).

It all started when Johnson retweeted a Brown message where he mentioned he looked older than his 23 years. “I know! Being a worthless piece of s— can really age a person,” tweeted Johnson. That aforementioned tweet has now been RT’d over 3500 times, and counting.

That’s when Brown reacted, and it was on. With Johnson throwing not so subtle jabs about Brown 2-piecing Rihanna in the past, and his suspect spelling, the crooner quickly spiraled into vulgar threats that involved fellatio and defecating in her eye. For real.

Brown would delete (or suspend, whatever fits the bill) his Twitter account. But this is the Internets, and nothing is ever wiped away once you hit “send,” or in this case “tweet.”

Johnson clearly instigated the situation. But couldn’t have Brown handled it differently? Or, just ignored her? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Chris Brown

