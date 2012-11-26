50 Cent ft. Eminem & Adam Levine – “My Life” [LISTEN]

The first single off 50 Cent’s Street King Immortal is finally here with Eminem and Adam Levine called “My Life.”

This Symbolic One-produced jam will be available on iTunes tomorrow and will be performed on Adam Levine’s show “The Voice.” A trailer for the video was released a short while ago, and will premiere shortly after the show’s performance.

Street King Immortal is due in stores in February of 2013. This is a radio rip for now, and it is a rough clean version, but enjoy the new single from 50 Cent called “My Life” after the jump.

[Spotted at HHNM]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Beyoncé Shares New Shots Of Blue Ivy, Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

• Tahiry Says She Keeps Joe Budden Relevant [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Jamaican Vixen Kara Allison [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Jordan 4 “Bred” / “Black/Fire Red” Drops Black Friday [PHOTOS]

• K. Michelle & Brooke Bailey Cover KING Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 6 Things We Learned From Marrying The Game [PHOTOS]

• Mass Appeal: 10 Rappers Who Would Make Great A&Rs [GALLERY]

• Talk That Talk: 5 Best Journalist Lines From Aboard The Rihanna Plane…So Far [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Getty