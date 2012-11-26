Freeway – Diamond In The Ruff (Album Stream) [LISTEN]

The beards are in the building for this special treat from Freeway and his Babygrande Records family.

You can now go get a guilt free listen of Freeway’s new album, Diamond In The Ruff, which comes out tomorrow. The album features guest features from Marsha Ambrosius, Wale, Musiq Solchild and more. This is the follow up to his last album called The Stimulus Package, featuring Jake One.

The album also features production from Just Blaze, Jake One and many more. After you get a listen you can jump over here to purchase on iTunes. Head on over to DJ Booth to get a free and legal listen to Freeway’s new album, Diamond In The Ruff.

LISTEN: Freeway – Diamond In The Ruff (Album Stream)

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Beyoncé Shares New Shots Of Blue Ivy, Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

• Tahiry Says She Keeps Joe Budden Relevant [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Jamaican Vixen Kara Allison [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Jordan 4 “Bred” / “Black/Fire Red” Drops Black Friday [PHOTOS]

• K. Michelle & Brooke Bailey Cover KING Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 6 Things We Learned From Marrying The Game [PHOTOS]

• Mass Appeal: 10 Rappers Who Would Make Great A&Rs [GALLERY]

• Talk That Talk: 5 Best Journalist Lines From Aboard The Rihanna Plane…So Far [PHOTOS]