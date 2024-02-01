$5M In Stolen Nikes Found In LA County Sneaker Bust

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Once again authorities have recovered millions of dollars worth of stolen Nike sneakers as the war on sneaker thieves seems to be heating up out on these streets, and we’re not even mad at it.

According to KTLA, 37-year-old Roy Lee Harvey Jr. was taken into custody in Los Angeles County after he was accused of being a part of a massive organized retail theft ring that specialized in receiving, redistributing and reselling top shelf sneaker silhouettes on the secondary market.

KTLA reports:

The LAPD says it executed two search warrants, one in Hollywood and one in Hawthorne. Police say the suspect was delivering stolen goods to a warehouse in Hawthorne.

Detectives teamed with Nike’s Global Security Director and other supply chain investigators to find the stolen goods. When they gained access to the warehouse in Hawthorne, they found thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories, and unique prototypes.

We’re not gonna lie, that man had some heat! From the scarce Air Jordan 8 “Kobes” to the yellow “Lobster” SB Dunks, he was sitting on a damn sneaker gold mine. Now that they have these sneakers in their possession, will they be sold at auction? If they are, what’s their authentication process? Sneaker heads want answers!

Don’t be surprised if the man goes Tekashi 6ix9ine and gives up the goods on his partners when it’s all said and done.

Check out the news reports on the bust below, and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.