Big Boi ft. Ludacris & T.I. – “In The A” [LISTEN]

Big Boi’s latest offering from his upcoming album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, is a hometown anthem.

On “In The A,” one half of the legendary Outkast connects with Ludacris and T.I. for this new song that will be featured Big Boi’s second official solo album. The song the samples Big Boi’s lead single off of Sir Lucious Left Foot, Son Of Chico Dusty, “Shutterbug.”

You can pre-order Antwan Patton’s latest LP right here, and then you can get a listen to the new joint “In The A” down below. You can cop Big Boi’s new album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, next month on December 11th, 2012.

—

Photo: MTV