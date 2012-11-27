Fabolous – “So NY” [VIDEO]

“I’m so New York, Weezy probably don’t like me,” spits Fabolous on his “So NY” track. Is it a formal dis? Who cares; the song goes and the Brooklyn rapper has dropped the video for the tune, featured on his just released The Soul Tape 2.

For the visual, Fab mixes some Superstorm Sandy news coverage and footage with images of his native city (including the BK Bridge, of course), as well gratuitous shots of a Remy Martin bottle. Coupled with the Just Blaze produced track, and this black and white visual does the song justice.

Download The Soul Tape 2 here. Watch the Taj directed video for “So N.Y.” below.

Photo: YouTube