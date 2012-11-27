Rick Ross ft. Jay-Z & Trey Songz – “Lay Up (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Back during the listening session for Meek Mill’s Dreams And Nightmares, the Philly native revealed that he had a record with Jay-Z on his album.

A few months later, Jay-Z’s verse for his song, “Lay Up” which originally also featured Trey Songz, Rick Ross and Wale springs up courtesy of DJ Cosmic Kev. When Meek explained at the listening session, he simply said that Hov didn’t like his verse and that’s why it was left on the cutting room floor.

No telling if this is the exact record he was referring to, but you can now judge for yourself down below. Although Meek isn’t on this version, Ricky Rozay adds a new verse to this record with Jay-Z and Trey Songz. Get a listen to “Lay Up” down below.

[Spotted at Dajaz1]

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez