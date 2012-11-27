Skylar Grey ft. Eminem – “C’mon Let Me Ride” [LISTEN]

Skylar Grey takes on a version of Queen’s “Bicycle Race” and grabs Eminem on this song, “C’Mon Let Me Ride.”

Eminem, who will be executive producing Grey’s album, lends a verse to the song and playfully impersonates Freddie Mercury on this remake. “That was an Eminem move. The first time I heard his verse, he had added that part in as well and it made me laugh, so we kept it,” Grey told Rolling Stone about the song.

“I love hearing Marshall change his voice like that and just, like, be a character, play a character, so I thought that was funnier, personally.”This is a radio rip, so enjoy it while you still can. Hit the jump to get a listen to Skylar Grey and Eminem’s “C’mon Let Me Ride.”

[Spotted At HHNM]

