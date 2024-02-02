Jalen Brunson Earns Spot On NBA All-Star Team, Drops 40 Burger On The Pacers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When the New York Knicks signed free agent guard Jalen Brunson to a four-year $104 million dollar deal in the summer of 2022, Knicks nation lost it (not in a good way) and wondered what in the hell is the New York Knicks front office doing up there?!

Fast forward a season and a half later and not only is the “pint sized” point guard receiving MVP chants from the Garden faithful, but the man has just rightfully earned himself a spot on the NBA All-Star team for the first time in his young career. ESPN is reporting that yesterday (Feb. 1), Jalen Brunson was named a reserve for this year’s NBA All-Star game in Indiana. And to commemorate the momentous occasion, Jalen Brunson went out and dropped 40 points on the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden and lifted an undermanned Knicks team to a 109 – 1015 win over their one-time rivals.

In the process of helping the Knicks notch the dub, Brunson also lifted the Knicks into second place in the Eastern Conference standings trailing only the Boston Celtics for the number one spot.

In a postgame interview, Jalen Brunson explained just how much this night meant to him.

Per ESPN:

“It was really cool,” Brunson said. “The whole experience. The night. How we won. Obviously, what happened before the game … you always work for certain moments, but you never know how to react when they happen. So it was special.”

Thursday night’s victory was one right out of the same script the Knicks have produced time and again in recent weeks. Brunson was fabulous, powering New York to a win with Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow), Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Quentin Grimes (knee) all missing due to injuries. And a group that plays with relentless energy dominated the glass with a 60-44 edge, which Pacers coach Rick Carlisle deemed as the difference in the outcome.

But, more than anything, this night was about Brunson, the leader of this team who, on virtually every other night, goes out of his way to make things about anyone else.

Put some respeck on his name!

Though Knicks fans know the team is still a piece or two away from a being championship-contending team, Jalen Brunson is giving the fanbase hope that the elusive title is well within reach and has made the team as relevant in that picture as it’s been in decades (sorry, Melo). How it all ends is anyone’s guess, but for now Knicks fans are just enjoying the ride with Jalen Brunson in the driver’s seat.

That being said, should Jalen Brunson actually get serious consideration for the NBA MVP? We certainly seem to think so, but we’re New Yorkers so we’re a bit bias in that regard. Just sayin’.

Check out an emotional Jalen Brunson react to his big night below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.