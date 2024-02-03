Usher ft. Phelz “Ruin,” Lil Yachty “A Cold Sunday” & More | Daily Visuals 2.2.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With the resurgence in popularity that Usher’s been experiencing for the past few months one would think the man just laid it down in a Verzuz battle or something, and though that isn’t the case, the R&B icon is taking advantage of his newfound appreciation and releasing new music to show everyone he hasn’t lost a step.

This time around the crooner from The A links up with Pheelz for the visuals to “Ruin” which finds Usher so head over heels in love that he and his wifey choreographically dance every chance they get while doing everyday things in their happy home. This really is what love is supposed to feel like, b.

From the old school to the new, Lil Yachty poses up a storm and in his clip for “A Cold Sunday,” the man known as Lil Boat uses multiple cameras to catch him from different views as he spits his bars while sporting some Conan The Barbarian type boots. Not gonna lie, they do look lowkey comfortable tho.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hit-Boy and The Alchemist, Tyga, and more.

USHER FT. PHEELZ – “RUIN”

LIL YACHTY – “A COLD SUNDAY”

HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST – “THEODORE & ANDRE”

MARY J. BLIGE & VADO – “BEAUTIFUL LIFE ALLSTARS”

TYGA – “SENSEI”

TIACORINE – “BONNET”

EZE RYDA – “PSA”

KASH DOLL – “BIG 1/FAWK EM”