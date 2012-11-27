Juelz Santana ft. Lil’ Reese – “Bodies” (CDQ) [LISTEN]

That’s not a typo. Juelz Santana, the artists Jim Jones thinks could have been as greater than Jay-Z, drops a new song called “Bodies,” featuring GBE’s Lil Reese, that serves as the first offering from his forthcoming mixtape titled God Will’n.

Originally leaked as a Reeese joint, the record is actually credited as Juelz’s. The Diplomat and the Chicago new jack talk the usual street menace, in rhyme form, over marching synth and tumbling drums.

The Harlem rapper has been basically AWOL lately but it seems like he’s getting fans prepped for a legit return to the rap scene. Juelz recently announced, via Twitter, that he plans on dropping a pair of mixtapes. First up is God Will’n followed by Reagan Era.

Listen to “Bodies” below.



Photo: Instagram