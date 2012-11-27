B.o.B. ft. Playboy Tre – “Just A Sign” [VIDEO]

Being rich and famous isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be according to Bobby Ray.

In this new video called “Just A Sign” with Playboy Tre, B.o.B takes a ride in his fly whip and hits the beach to reflect on life. Playboy Tre also takes a visit to the graveyard to visit his old friend who he lost to the streets.

This somber video shows the softer side of the two rappers and reflect on the things they have lost. This is a single off of B.o.B’s Strange Clouds. If shorty in the video is one of the thing B.o.B. missed out on, we’d be crying too.

Check out the video for B.o.B and Playboy Trey’s “Just A Sign” after the jump.



Photo: YouTube