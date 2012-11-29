Big Sean and Chris Brown Cover XXL [PHOTOS]

XXL magazine is ending the year off with a bang with a double feature of Chris Brown and Big Sean on the December/January issue.

Seemingly going in two opposite ends of the spectrum, Chris Brown gives XXL his first sit down in nearly two years for any publication. Written by Brown himself, he talks about his growth as an artist, moving past hardships in his life, recent altercations, his love life and plenty more.

Following a week that featured a big blow up with a female comedian and deleting his Twitter account, Breezy is back in the rap pages.

On the flip side, Big Sean’s had a standout week in his career. “Mercy” went two times platinum, “Clique” went platinum, he’s knocked out a tour of the United Kingdom, dropped a new shoe with Adidas and is performing in his hometown of Detroit this Saturday.

Check out the pics down below.

Photos: XXL

