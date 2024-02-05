6 Autographed Game-Worn Air Jordans Fetch Record $8M At Auction Block

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Retro Jordan sneakers may be struggling to move out on the secondary market these days, but actual game-worn Jordan sneakers are still fetching some pretty big bucks on the auction block.

Nice Kicks is reporting that a collection of game-worn Air Jordan sneakers that his Airness wore during his historic championship run the the 1990s fetched quite a pretty penny. The “Dynasty Collection,” which featured six different pairs of Air Jordan sneakers (VI, VII, VIII, XI, XII and XIV) that Michael Jordan wore when he clinched his six NBA Championships sold for a staggering $8 million in a global auction that was held by Sotheby’s. Keep in mind, these were single sneakers; they weren’t even paired up, but they were game-worn and autographed by the greatest of all time.

Nice Kicks reports:

This remarkable accomplishment positions the Dynasty Collection as the second most valuable Michael Jordan memorabilia ever auctioned, trailing only behind Jordan’s iconic 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey from the renowned ‘Last Dance’ season. The jersey fetched an astonishing $10.1 million at a Sotheby’s auction in September 2022, still holding the world record for any game-worn sports memorabilia. Additionally, Sotheby’s retains the record for the highest-selling pair of sneakers, with Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from ‘The Last Dance’ season, which netted $2.2 million in April 2023.

“Today’s record-breaking price is a testament to the GOAT. The Dynasty Collection undeniably ranks among the most significant compilations of sports memorabilia in history. Serving as both a reminder of Michael Jordan’s lasting impact on the world and a tangible expression of his recognized legendary status, its significance is further validated by this monumental result.”

Naturally, the buyer’s identity is being withheld as Sotheby’s doesn’t want to put a target on anyone at this point. But whoever dumped $8 million to own a piece of sports history must have pockets as deep as Jay-Z because dayumn!

Check out pics of the "Dynasty Collection" below, and let us know if you'd drop $8 million on these if you had it like that in the comments section.