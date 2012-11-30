50 Cent Executive Producing Hourlong Drama For Starz Network

50 Cent’s new album isn’t coming out until February 2013, allegedly, but he has plenty to keep him busy until then. The Queens rapper is developing a drama for the Starz network called Power.

Variety reports that the hourlong drama will be about a nightclub owner with a criminal past that is trying to go legit. 50, born Curtis Jackson, is one of the project’s executive producers along with Mark Canton (300) and Randall Emmett (End Of Watch). The trio has worked previously on Freelancers and and upcoming film called The Tomb that is due out next year.

Courtney Kemp Agboh has been tabbed as the show’s writer and is also an executive producer.

50’s last television venture wasn’t exactly a highlight in his extensive portfolio of endeavors. The 2008 reality television show on MTV titled 50 Cent: The Money and the Power lasted only one season.

Lately, besides promoting his SMS headphones and his latest single, “My Life,” featuring Eminem, 50 has been detailing his falling out with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and revealing that it was French Montana that got him the footage of DJ Khaled’s family when he was beefing heavy with Rick Ross. As for French Montana, he challenged Fif to release their albums on the same day to see who would sell more records. [shrug]

Would you watch a TV show that 50 Cent put his stamp on?

Photo: WENN.com