Subscribe
HomeNews

Witness To History: Leslie “Big Lez” Segar

| 02.05.24
Dismiss
Leslie "Big Lez" Segar

Source: iOne Digital / iOne Digital

 

Leslie “Big Lez” Segar is a cultural icon. Full stop.

Many people have contributed to Hip-Hop culture in a myriad of ways over its 50 year history. Big Lez hold a special place in the hearts of Hip-Hop heads thanks to making her mark as host of BET’s Rap City, dancing (and choreographing) classic music videos and just being the ultimate tastemaker and influencer before they were even defined.

So the Witness To History history leaped at the chance of chatting with Big Lez about her making her mark and making sure Hip-Hop didn’t remain a boy’s club. Peep the knowledge the Queens native dropped above.

 

RELATED TAGS

Witness To History

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Hot 97's Hip Hop 50 Forever Pre Concert
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Raekwon & RZA To Perform ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’ With Live Orchestra

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close