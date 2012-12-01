Juicy J Says He Wants To Collaborate With Jay-Z [VIDEO]

Juicy J may have an Academy Award in his trophy case, and a successful strip club song (“Bandz A Make Her Dance”) under his belt, but he’s still got more goals to achieve.

The second half of Three 6 Mafia wants to work with Hov.

In an interview with Montreality— where he answered a slue of random questions including his talents, his fetish, and his favorite video game—the Memphis native also revealed his collaboration wish-list, and there were a good amount of Hip-Hop notables on deck. “I would like to work with Jay-Z man,” he said. “Jay-Z, Nas, Dr. Dre, so any people.”

Juicy also revealed what kind of books he reads. “I love music books,” he explained. “Publishing books, [books about] being a record executive, stuff like that.”And if he were to pen his own literary work it would be fittingly titled The Trippy Life.

No matter how you slice it, you can’t say that this guy isn’t interesting. Although a Jay-Z, Nas, or Dre collaboration may not be in the near future, he definitely threw out big league names.

Watch Juicy answer more random questions in the video below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay