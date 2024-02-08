Dave East & Cruch Calhoun “All I Need,” DaBaby “Reintroduction” & More | Daily Visuals 2.7.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dave East’s been doing his thing for the streets for a hot minute now, but today the man has decided to switch it up for a second and give some flowers to his significant other for holding him down in this life of sin, his girlfriend.

Collaborating with Cruch Calhoun for the visuals to “All I Need,” Dave East and Double-C spend some quality time with their wifeys both in the streets and in the studio to remind them that no matter how many groupies try to tempt them out on the road, they’ll always find their way home… eventually.

From the East to the South, DaBaby continues to attempt to recapture the popularity he held in 2020 and in his black-and-white clip for “Reintroduction,” DB spits a freestyle over Jay-Z’s “PSA” instrumental and uses a collage of footage from his past performances to remind y’all he can still get it poppin out in the club and arenas.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y, Cory Gunz, and more.

DAVE EAST & CRUCH CALHOUN – “ALL I NEED”

DABABY – “REINTRODUCTION”

CURREN$Y – “REFLECTIONS”

CORY GUNZ – “3 STAXX”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “F*CK NI**AS”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “ONE OF ONE”

LARUSSELL, HIT-BOY & BIG HIT – “ANOTHER ONE”

BABYDRILL FT. LUH TYLER – “SCOREGOD”