DMX Remixes “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” [VIDEO]

When God created the Internet, we are pretty sure that this is exactly what he had in mind.

Back when DMX was at the Clear Channel studios and at Power 105, his discovery of Google was one of the best viral videos of 2012. It looks like we’ve got an even better video with a little tinge of holiday cheer.

In this clip, DMX remixes the Christmas carol, “Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and nails it word for word. He also put his on little spin on it with his lunch table knock on beat. “Rudolph, n***a!”

—

Photo: Clear Channel