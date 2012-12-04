A$AP Rocky Reveals Long.Live.A$AP Release Date & Cover Art [PHOTO]

A$AP Rocky has been dangling his long-awaited debut Long.Live.A$AP over hour heads for a while now, but at long last, a release date is finally upon us.

The Harlem rapper revealed that, after several push backs, the project will drop at the top of the year.

Rocky made the announcement during a visit to BET’s 106& Park where he stopped by to debut the video for his single “F-ckin’ Problems,” featuring Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar. He announced the date on the air and via Twitter.

In previous interview with Los Angeles radio station Power 106, Rocky detailed legal issues as the reason for the delay. “Unfortunately due to things being cleared, we’re trying to get a lot of samples cleared right now,” he told personality, Yesi Ortiz. “Being that I’m such a novice, I’m an amateur, I didn’t think to remember where I got the samples from. The issue is we don’t want to be sued for millions.”

With the year coming to an end, 2013 is sure to be a busy one for the 24-year-old. Aside from the release he’s billed to go on tour with Rihanna in March.

Long.Live.A$AP is due out Jan. 15.

See the cover art below.

