The Game ft. Lil Wayne, Fabolous, Big Sean & Jeremih – “All That” [LISTEN]

Game’s new album Jesus Piece is really shaping up to be something special and “All That” is further proof.

Sampling “Lady” by D’Angelo, Game grabs up heavy hitters Big Sean, Fabolous, Jeremih and Lil Wayne for this new record. This was recorded off of Power 106 in Los Angeles, but this sounds like a surefire smash.

This record is undoubtedly aimed at the ladies and with his Marrying The Game show doing so well, this has potential. Jesus Piece will be in stores on December 11th. Mind the Big Boy’s Neighborhood tags and get a listen to “All That” after the jump.

[Spotted at HHNM]

—

Photo: Zimbio