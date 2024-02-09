Subscribe
Ye & Ty Dolla $ign ft. North West “Talking/Once Again,” Chief Keef & Mike Will Made-It “Dirty Nachos” & More | Daily Visuals 2.8.24

Kanye West introduces his daughter to the rap game and Chief Keef rocks some interesting head apparel. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on February 8, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 02, 2024

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

For months now Kanye West has had his fans awaiting the release of his long-awaited collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, and with rumors that it is nearing it’s release, Ye has dropped a video in anticipation of the album featuring his first-born seed.

For the visuals to “Talking/Once Again,” Kanye West calls on North West to join him and Ty Dolla $ign on the set where she gets her hair did while she drops her bars before the focus turns to Ty Dolla $ign who hugs up on his wifey for the rest of the video. Random, simple, yet, interesting

Back in Chicago, Chief Keef needs some extravagant gear to keep warm while rocking tons of ice and in his and Mike Will Made-It’s clip to “Dirty Nachos,” Keef kicks it on the streets with his peoples in a bright orange fur cap because, well, we’re not sure. It does stand out like a MF though.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lola Brooke, Chuck Strangers, and more.

YE, TY DOLLA $IGN FT. NORTH WEST – “TALKING/ONCE AGAIN”

CHIEF KEEF & MIKE WILL MADE-IT – “DIRTY NACHOS”

LOLA BROOKE – “GOD BLESS ALL THE RAPPERS”

CHUCK STRANGERS – “SKI’D UP”

4M YUNGN – “2 AM”

CARTEL BO – “FRESH OUT THA FEDZ”

AD GRAND – “COLD IN TORONTO”

DOE – “GOD IS IN CONTROL”

Daily Visuals

