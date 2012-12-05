CLOSE
50 Cent Enlists Eminem, Chris Brown, Ne-Yo &Trey Songz for Street King Immortal

Come hell or high water, 50 Cent is dropping his fifth studio album, Street King Immortal. 

With his lead single “My Life” featuring Eminem and Maroon 5 sparking off interest for his album, Curtis is looking to drop the album on February 26, 2013.  Chris Brown, Ne-Yo and Trey Songz, as well as another track with Eminem will be on the album.

Handling production duties will obviously be Dr. Dre but Hit-Boy and Frank Dukes are reported to have some music made on his album as well. “It’s ready now,” he told Billboard. “I can’t wait for people to get a chance to actually hear it.”

Photo: Billboard

