Joe Budden, Tahiry, Consequence & More Officially Join Cast Of Love & Hip-Hop

One of the worst-kept secrets in reality television was confirmed this morning as Joe Budden, Kaylin, Tahiry and Consequence all officially joined the cast of Love And Hip-Hop: New York.

Premiering their new season on January 7th at 8pm, the ratings gem for VH1 have done a slight overhaul of the show. Gone are Kimbella, Emily B, Chrissy, and Somaya Reece while Cons, Joey, Kaylin, Tahiry, Raqi Thunda, Rashidah Ali, Jen The Pen, and Winter Ramos join the cast.

Yandy Smith, Olivia, Erica Mena & Rich Dollaz will also return to the show. It’s looking like this show will be interesting to say the least. Check out the show’s premiere on VH1 on January 7th at 8pm.

[Spotted at VH1 Insider]

—

Photo: JBTV