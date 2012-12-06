E-40 & Too $hort ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Say I” [VIDEO]

It’s 2012. If you are going to have a record about marijuana, you will put Wiz Khalifa in there somewhere.

That formula continues here in this new video for “Say I.” This song off of E-40 & Too $hort’s latest effort, History: Function & Mob Music, which is available now. . This is another knocking Bay Area record that is sure to ring off on the west.

Wiz is doing the call and response on this new record as he holds his own with the two Bay Area legends. All in favor of clicking play on the video below and feeling like a bird that can fly, say I after the jump.

Photo: YouTube