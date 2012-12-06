Big Boi Decodes “Lines” & “Mama Told Me” With Life + Times [VIDEO]

Big Boi’s newest solo album, Vicious Lies & Dangerous Rumors is set to hit the stores this Tuesday, December 11th.

To get you ready for that album, Big Boi took his talents over to Life + Times to break out some of the loosies that have sprung from his upcoming album. In “Lines” he talks about the importance that the Church played in his upbringing.

“We were kind of poor coming up, so we would go in our regular clothes. We never went in anything fancy because it was all about getting what they were saying at the church and it wasn’t about fashion,” says Big Boi.

Check out what he had to say about “Mama Told Me” featuring Kelly Rowland down below.

Photo: YouTube