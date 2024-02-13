Boosie Badazz “Business Man,” Latto “Sunday Service” & More | Daily Visuals 2.12.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As of late Boosie Badazz has seemingly been on his best behavior as the man known to cause all kinds of comedic controversies on social media has been relatively quiet for a while now. Could it be that he’s realized that not all publicity is good publicity?

In his latest visuals to “Business Man” Boosie seems to be working to carry himself in a more professional manner as he sits down with some big wigs in “business” attire before playing a game of chess with his street self to show that he’s evolved into an entrepreneur and will leave his old self behind. We guess no more wild social media rants for the foreseeable future.

Back in New York, Latto shows love to her hometown and for her clip to “Sunday Service,” takes viewers for a quick trip through her Boogie Down stomping grounds.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Sauce Twinz, Kuttem Reese, and more.

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “BUSINESS MAN”

LATTO – “SUNDAY SERVICE”

SAUCE TWINZ – “BIRD NEST”

KUTTEM REESE – “LOVEBIRDS”

LIL STAMP – “HE GOT A GUN”

BLACK SHERIF & MABEL – “ZERO”

MATTI BAYBEE – “BORN FROM PAIN”

RMC MIKE – “2K24”

DON TRIP – “EVERLASTING”

P YUNGIN – “NO RATS ALLOWED”