A$AP Rocky Taps Drake, Gunplay, Kendrick Lamar And More For LongLiveA$AP [PHOTO]

A$AP Rocky’s been relatively mum about details on his debut album, but with a month left to go LongLiveA$AP is starting to shape up.

After artwork for his album hit the net along with the video for his latest single, “F**kin’ Problems” with Drake, Kendrick Lamar and 2 Chainz, his rumored tracklist has hit the internet.

Now this “rumored” list should be taken more with a gram of salt than a grain because it was found by the Sony Music Japan website. This is the same website which initially leaked the tracklist to G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Summer, that turned out to be 100% on point.

The album looks strong with features with guest appearances from SchoolBoy Q, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Yelawolf, Danny Brown, Action Bronson & Big K.R.I.T.

You can check out the full track list after the artwork down below.

1. Long Live A$AP

2. Goldie

3. PMW (All I Really Need) (Feat. Schoolboy Q)

4. LVL

5. Hell (Feat. Santigold)

6. Pain (Feat. OverDoz)

7. F**kin’ Problems (Feat. Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar)

8. Wild For The Night

9. 1 Train (Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Yelawolf, Danny Brown, Action Bronson & Big K.R.I.T.)

10. Fashion Killa

11. Phoenix

12. Suddenly

13. Pretty Flacco (Remix) (Feat. Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame & Pharrell)

14. Ghetto Symphony (Feat. Gunplay & A$AP Ferg)

15. Ticket

16. Like I’m Apart (Feat. Florence Welch)

17. Purple Swag (Remix)

[Spotted at MissInfo]