Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Lil Wayne & Diddy Attend Knicks/Heat Game [PHOTOS]

Last night’s hot ticket in Miami was at the American Airlines Arena as the Miami Heat took on the New York Knicks.

The stars came out to take in the contest between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Kanye West and his girl, Kim Kardashian were court side as well as Diddy and Lil Wayne. Kim and Kanye were also apparently filming scenes for Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.

If you haven’t heard by now, the New York Knicks without Carmelo Anthony laid the smack down on LeBron James and the defending World Champions 112-92. Check out the photos from the game last night after the kick.

[Spotted at TheYBF]

