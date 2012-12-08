Gucci Mane & Young Scooter – “Free Bricks” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane and Young Scooter are getting ready to drop off their new mixtape, Free Bricks 2.

In this video for the title track, Gucci and Scooter mean mug for the camera with vintage footage from various old rap videos to coincide with their lyrics. There’s a ton of cash and a ton of a$$ in this video.

You shouldn’t be surprised, but the low budget Gucci videos are pretty much are what you think they’ll be. If you haven’t downloaded Trap God, you can do that right here. After that, check out the “Free Bricks” video down below.

