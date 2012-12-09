Kanye West, Pharrell Williams & Azealia Banks Party With Terry Richardson At Art Basel Miami [PHOTOS]

On Friday night (December 7th), renowned photographer Terry Richardson had a book signing for Terrywood at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach. With the Art Basel Miami festival in full swing, some of Richardson’s Hip-Hop friends—Pharrell Williams, Azealia Banks and Kanye West—came through to support.

High Snobiety reports that the book features all the work the photographer displayed in a February 2012 exhibition titled TERRYWOOD, held at OHWOW in Los Angeles. As for the party, other bold faces named in attendance included Demi Moore, James Franco, Frank Ocean, KAWS and Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci. Azealia Banks, who was in Miami all weekend, also performed.

Check out photos of the party, which was hosted by HTC, as well as some pics Richardson shared of attendees via his blog, in the gallery.

Photos: Peter Willisams/High Snobiety, Terry Richardson

