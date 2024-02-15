‘True Detective: Night Country’ Is The Most-Watched Season In The Series’ History

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like HBO has another hit on their hands in the fourth season of True Detective: Night Country. And given that most viewers thought it was a wrap after Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn turned in a stinker of a second season, fans of the franchise are praising the show’s return to form and has HBO gearing up for a helluva season finale.

According to Deadline, this season of True Detective has become the most-watched entry in the series since the first back in 2014, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Already four episodes into the six-episode arc, Night Country is averaging 12.7 million viewers per episode (compared to 11.9 million during Season 1). With a highly positive critical response, the numbers can continue to grow with two episodes left to go.

Per Deadline:

The bulk of viewing at the time was done on linear/delayed viewing with the now defunct HBO GO as the only streaming option. (It crashed under demand the night of the season finale.) In Live+Same Day, that season drew 2.3M-3.5M viewers for the premiere telecast on HBO.

For Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, most of the consumption is done on Max, with a fraction of the viewers, 0.6M-0.7M, coming from the original HBO telecast.

Night Country‘s first two episodes continue to pace ahead of The White Lotus, Season 2 (8.6 million) and Succession, Season 4 (7.9 million). This week’s Episode 5 has totaled 5 million cross platform viewers since its early Max debut on Friday. Season 4 was created and executive produced by Issa López.

We can’t forget that Mahershala Ali and company did help steer the franchise back in the right direction with stellar performances in the third season of True Detective back in 2017. But the damage that the second season did to the crime drama proved too much to lure fans back to the series. Now that the series was given a breather and fresh new start with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the spotlight, fans are once again tuning in and enjoying what Issa López and her team have brought forth for consumption.

Have you been checking out True Detective: Night Country? Are you looking forward to the season finale? Let us know in the comments section below.