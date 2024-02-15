GloRilla “Yeah Glo!,” Skrilla ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Walking Dead” & More | Daily Visuals 2.14.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James was recently seen turning up and reciting the lyrics to GloRilla’s latest cut “Yeah Glo!” in the Lakers locker room and while we didn’t know King James was such a fan of the up and coming female rapper, this should definitely garner her that much more attention.

Luckily for her, GloRilla recently dropped a visual for the aforementioned track and in her video to “Yeah Glo!” Rilla rolls through her old hood in a Maybach jeep while decked out in fur, diamonds and counting a stack while she talks her sh*t and while running into different versions of herself throughout her city. This was pretty dope.

On another side of the country, Skrilla and Lil Uzi Vert link up to show PA some brotherly love and in their clip for “Walking Dead” the two artists link up in the studio where they put pen to pad before laying down their vocals in the booth and rockin’ out to their sounds.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from G Herbo, 8Ball, and more.

GLORILLA – “YEAH GLO!”

SKRILLA FT. LIL UZI VERT – “WALKING DEAD”

G HERBO – “GET IN WIT ME”

8BALL – “OVER”

BRYSON TILLER – “WHATEVER SHE WANTS”

DINA AYADA – “LOVE ME”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “WY@”

DENIRO FARRAR – “FIRE EMOJI”

DTHANG – “SMOOCHIE VALENTINE”