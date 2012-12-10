LeBron James Covers New SWAG Holiday Issue, 2 Chainz Offers Love Advice [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

LeBron James covers the Holiday issue of Champs Sports’ SWAG magazine. The digital publication is available for download now and included in the latest edition is rapper 2 Chainz offering T.R.U. love advice.

The issue features interactive profiles on Julio Jones and Larry Fitzgerald, a look at Columbus, OH Hip-Hop group Fly Union and more. King James also gets profiled and participates in the Swag 16 (see video below), where a NCAA style tournament bracket of all his favorite things get whittled down to one winner. No spoilers, but we will say the Miami Heat forward loves Martin and NFL football.

As for 2 Chainz, he read letters asking for his advice. One note mention a boyfriend not paying her any attention, the Atlanta rapper offered up some wisdom. “The quickest way to a man’s heart is actually through his balls,” says the Hairweave Killer. “That’s right, footballs and basketballs, T.R.U. love.”

Watch King James pick the one album he can’t live without below and 2 Chainz drop love knowledge on the next page.

Download a copy of SWAG via iTunes right here.

Photos: Swag

