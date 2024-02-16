Subscribe
ScHoolboy Q “Yeern 101,” French Montana “Blood Thicker Than Water” & More | Daily Visuals 2.15.24

ScHoolboy Q keeps it thoro wherever he goes and French Montana parties it up with Ross and.. Lance Stephenson?! Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on February 15, 2024

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) throws its 10th annual toy drive and concert featuring SZA, Jay Rock, YG and other TDE artists performing followed by a gift giveaway to kids in the Nickerson Gardens housing projects

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

We’re still a few weeks away from hearing what ScHoolboy Q’s been cookin’ in the lab when he releases his next full-length LP, Blue Lips and while fans await the albums arrival, the TDE artist is giving them something to chew on before serving up the final product.

Dropping off some new visuals ton “Yeern 101,” ScHool shows us how he brings the hood with him wherever he goes. Whether it be a fancy soiree for rich folks or swinging that iron on the golf course, Q is always going to be his authentic self regardless of the environment as he should.

French Montana meanwhile seems ready to make it rain wherever he goes and in his clip for “Blood Thicker Than Water” the Bronx representative hops on a private jet with bags of cash on route to a club where he links with Rick Ross and turns up with multiple women who twerk like there’s no tomorrow.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Tjay, Vado, and more.

SCHOOLBOY Q – “YEERN 101”

FRENCH MONTANA – “BLOOD THICKER THAN WATER”

LIL TJAY – “GOOD LIFE”

TJ PORTER, MILLYZ & ROWDY REBEL – “1ST OF THE MONTH”

VADO – “NUMBER RACKETS”

TURK – “AIN’T NO LOVE”

GAKTRIZZY – “ON THE RUN”

LUMP – “RUN DOWN FREESTYLE”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

Hip-Hop Wired

