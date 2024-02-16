ScHoolboy Q “Yeern 101,” French Montana “Blood Thicker Than Water” & More | Daily Visuals 2.15.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We’re still a few weeks away from hearing what ScHoolboy Q’s been cookin’ in the lab when he releases his next full-length LP, Blue Lips and while fans await the albums arrival, the TDE artist is giving them something to chew on before serving up the final product.

Dropping off some new visuals ton “Yeern 101,” ScHool shows us how he brings the hood with him wherever he goes. Whether it be a fancy soiree for rich folks or swinging that iron on the golf course, Q is always going to be his authentic self regardless of the environment as he should.

French Montana meanwhile seems ready to make it rain wherever he goes and in his clip for “Blood Thicker Than Water” the Bronx representative hops on a private jet with bags of cash on route to a club where he links with Rick Ross and turns up with multiple women who twerk like there’s no tomorrow.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Tjay, Vado, and more.

SCHOOLBOY Q – “YEERN 101”

FRENCH MONTANA – “BLOOD THICKER THAN WATER”

LIL TJAY – “GOOD LIFE”

TJ PORTER, MILLYZ & ROWDY REBEL – “1ST OF THE MONTH”

VADO – “NUMBER RACKETS”

TURK – “AIN’T NO LOVE”

GAKTRIZZY – “ON THE RUN”

LUMP – “RUN DOWN FREESTYLE”