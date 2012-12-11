Skylar Grey ft. Eminem – “C’mon Let Me Ride” [VIDEO]

Skylar Grey changes the pace with her racy, but catchy track “C’mon Let Me Ride,” featuring Eminem. The visuals for the synth heavy song have a satirical undertone, taking ample Ali-esque jabs at society’s overly s-xualized nature. Shots of a Terry Richardson doppelgänger wielding a camera in front of scantily clad women and the bridge’s revelation that Grey is indeed jokingly being raunchy only reaffirm that notion.

For Hip-Hop fans, Eminem’s return to Slim Shady form will be the most notable and most entertaining aspect of this song and clip. Potent bars like “I’m the cousin of Godzilla/’cause I spit fire and my d**k is draggin’,” show that Marshall’s sense of humor remains in tact after all these years.

A lot like Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools,” the message in “C’mon Let Me Ride” can be lost if listeners aren’t careful. The video should compensate for those who don’t catch the satire.

See the visuals for “C’mon Let Me Ride” below.

Photo: Aftermath