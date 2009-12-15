DJ Khaled Recruits Kanye West, Shyne For ‘Victory,’ Tracklisting Hits The Net

DJ Khaled is well known for bringing an onslaught of Hip-Hop to his projects. Keeping in that trend, a laundry list of collaborations is soon to come on his forthcoming album Victory.

Victory is set to hit stores February 23, 2010 and has an unexpected feature in the form of none other than Moses Michael Leviy a.k.a. Shyne.

The album is said to feature a track blessed by Shyne after his almost decade long hiatus in the game, making it his historic return to music. The track called, “All My Life” will also feature the signature melodic sounds of Akon and legendary reggae head, Mavado.

Now didn’t I just tell you Shyne was recording new music? Damn I’m good…..lol.

Check out the tracklisting for DJ Khaled’s Victory below:

1. DJ Khaled Intro (feat. Diddy)

2. Fed Up (feat. Usher, Drake, Young Jeezy & Rick Ross)

3. All My Life (feat. Akon, Mavado & Shyne)

4. Victory (feat. John Legend, Kanye West, Nas & Jadakiss)

5. Put Your Hands Up (feat. Young Jeezy, Rick Ross & Plies)

6. Rocking All My Chains (feat. Soulja Boy, Bun B & Birdman)

7. Bring The Money Out (feat. Nelly, Lil Boosie & Fat Joe)

8. Untitled (feat. T-Pain & Trick Daddy)

9. She Killing Me (feat. Buju Banton & Busta Rhymes)

10. Loco With The Cake (Remix) (feat. Ace Hood & Yo Gotti)

11. Untitled 2 (feat. Fabolous & Ne-Yo)

12. Heavy In The Streets (feat. Red Rum)