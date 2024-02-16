Gunna “Bittersweet,” Stalley ft. Kevin Durant “Scared Money” & More | Daily Visuals 2.16.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since he was released from prison, Gunna has been battling claims of being a snitch and while many fans have turned their back on him, others remain supportive of Young Thug’s protégé, and in that reassurance the man continues to deliver new work that his day-ones will certainly appreciate.

Coming through with some new visuals for “Bittersweet,” Gunna finds himself removed from society in a compound surrounded by snow where he works out with a personal trainer and gets himself in shape for whatever life may throw at him next. This really gave off some Rocky IV vibes. Was homie in Russia?!

Back on the block, Stalley returns with a sniper by his side and in his clip for “Scared Money,” the Cleveland rapper teams up with Kevin Durant (word?!) to kick his ish while KD drops some pretty impressive bars. We’re lowkey surprised, KD. Good ish.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Billacheck, and more.

GUNNA – “BITTERSWEET”

STALLEY FT. KEVIN DURANT – “SCARED MONEY”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “CASE CLOSED”

BILLACHECK – “241”

TRE SAVAGE – “BACK BY BARBIE”

LOLA BROOKE FT. 41 – “BECKY”

CHAM FT. DAMIAN “JR GONG” MARLEY – “FIGHTER”

IDGAF – “MOON THE GREAT”