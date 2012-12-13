Fabolous – “For The Love” [VIDEO]

“Would you do it for the love?” Whether professionally or personally, most people have to look in the mirror and ask themselves that question at one point in their lives. Despite his success, Fabolous isn’t exempt from this conundrum either, apparently. Loso takes to the soulful production of Streetrunner on “For The Love” to discuss whether or not this life he chose is worth the trouble.

The track opens with, “Could of left a long time ago/ F-ck it where I’ma go,” a line that only scratches the surface of a host of issues. From there, the Brooklyn MCs weaves through some of his most reflective lyrics since 2009’s Loso’s Way. Expect braggadocios lines about how your girl can be his in a jiffy to be sprinkled within the verse, though.

“For The Love” appears on Fab’s recently released The Soul Tape 2, which can be downloaded here. See the black and white visuals for the track below.

Photo: Lenny S