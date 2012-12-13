Jay-Z’s D’usse Cognac Launch Party at LIV [VIDEO]

This past weekend during Art Basel in Miami, Jay-Z opened up the doors to LIV at The Fontainebleu to celebrate the launch of his D’usse cognac.

Predictably, Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce brought out the celebrities for this star-studded affair. LIV on Sunday nights are usually a huge turnout, but this one had an especially large turn out.

Fabolous, Flo Rida, The Dream, Kelly Rowland, Paris Hilton, Young Chris, DJ Clue, Stevie J, Don P, Teyana Taylor, Memphis Bleek, Floyd Mayweather, Pusha T, Claudia Jordan and more all turned out to celebrate the launch of the mogul’s new liquor.

Conspicuous by his absence, however, was Lil Wayne. The frequent attendee of the club on Sunday famously put the spot on the map after he rapped about it on the remix for “Hustle Hard” with Ace Hood and Rick Ross.

Check out the video from the event down below to see what you missed just in case you couldn’t get in.

