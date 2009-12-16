P.Diddy Gets Clone of Himself Courtesy of Madam Tussauds

Sean Combs has never been a man that had issues with looking at himself constantly, with that task being made easier via the efforts of Madam Tussauds Wax Museum.

Diddy was on hand to view the unveiling of his wax likeness. With his mother, sister, nephew, and son in tow, the mogul was all smiles as his likeness joined the ranks of fallen friend and legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G., Usher, and Snoop Dogg.

“I went with the most recent likeness of myself,” said Diddy to MTV and other media outlets. “They wanted to do me live like how I was…What you see is what you get.”