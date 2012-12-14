Behind The Scenes Of Big Boi, Ludacris & T.I.’s “In The A” [PHOTOS]

Big Boi’s new album, Vicious Lies & Dangerous Rumors, hit stores this week and that album featured the hard hitting record, “In The A” featuring Ludacris and T.I.

The Atlanta titans who came together for this record produced by Showdown, DJ Aries, and BlackOwned C-Bone and are now currently filming the video, where else, in Atlanta. From the looks of some proper social media snooping, it seems that Alexi Papalexopoulos will be directing this video.

Papalexopoulos is being called upon again to direct after he put together the steamy video for Big Boi’s “She Said Ok” featuring Tre Luce and Theophilus London. From the looks of the flicks, T.I. has not made it to the shoot quite yet, but he’s also in the process of promoting his own album, Trouble Man: Heavy Is The Head.

It is also very early in the day, so who knows if the Kang of the south will make his presence felt for the video yet. Check out all of the photos we found on set down after the jump.

